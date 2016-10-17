Follow Us!

Community News

'Adopt-A-School Program kicks off at Spencer Elementary, linking Churches with a school of their choice production Published on 25 May 2016

By Lou Phelps, Coastal Family Staff

May 25, 2016 – More than 13 members of First Congregational Church in Savannah’s Historic District (pictured) attended a ‘Kick-off Breakfast’ Wednesday morning at Spencer Elementary School, as part of a new ‘Adopt-A-School’ initiative being led by Rev. G. Lind Taylor in cooperation with the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

Savannah pastor Rev. G. Lind Taylor, president of Faith Pointe International, is leading the National Adopt-A-School Initiative by Tony Evans in Chatham County, an initiative that matches area churches with a specific school. Taylor's organization will work with the churches to prepare them to be effective school volunteers, and help them forge effective partnerships with public schools “in order to help improve communities from the inside out," he explains.

“The aim is to complement existing systems in order to impact youth, strengthen families and transform communities,” he explained. The first church to participate in the program is First Congregational Church where Rev. Taylor is pastor, which has partnered with Spencer Elementary School. Andrea Williams is the school’s principal who has enthusiastically embraced the new program. Follow this live link to an interview with Principal Williams today on how she envisions the school-church partnership working at her building: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKZVkVJLzPc

Wednesday’s kick-off event was a Teacher/Staff Appreciation Breakfast held at Spencer that included various awards presented to the staff, all funded by First Congregational Church. According to Rev. Lind, showing appreciation for the work of teachers is an important focus of the program, as well as helping them in their critical role of educating the area’s children in whatever volunteer methods they select.

Here’s a live link to Rev. Lind’s presentation to the Spencer Elementary staff, outlining ways in which volunteers can be a resource for teachers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0d1m47hKus

Each building principal and teaching staff will decided how best to use volunteers, with Lind’s organization training volunteers and matching appropriate skills, conducting background checks, and overseeing coordination between SCCPSS, the churches and the schools.

Lind added that smaller churches can also join together to help a specific school.

To find out how a church or organization can adopt a school for the 2016-2017 school year or for additional information on the Savannah-Chatham Adopt-A-School Initiative, contact Rev. G. Lind Taylor at 912-677-6893 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Faith Pointe International will handle all program administration including recruiting churches and assigning schools, training volunteers and fundraising.