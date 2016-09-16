Follow Us!

Community News

National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program coming to Hilton Head June 13 - 17 production Published on 03 June 2016

Category: Breaking News

By Lou Phelps, Coastal Family Staff

June 3, 2016 - If you're a historian or genealogist with family from the Lowcountry going way, way back ... there's a special national event coming to our area that may be of interest.

The National Park Service, National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program and Friends will host the 2016 National Underground Railroad Conference in Hilton Head Island this year.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Into the Light: Striving for Freedom and an equal chance in the battle of life’.

This year’s conference is sponsored in part by the Hilton Head- Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and will be held at the Westin Resort and Spa from June 13-16, 2016.

“We are very excited about the opportunities presented in Hilton Head and the Lowcountry to explore the meaning of freedom and these profound social transformations” said Diane Miller, Program Manager, National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program (NTF).

“This conference will bring the stories of Mitchelville and Fort Howell into the national conversation as we explore all aspects of the transition from slavery to freedom, both at the individual and societal scale.”

The four-day conference at the Westin Resort and Spa will include pre-conference events, renowned keynote speakers, panel discussions, an exhibit hall, and tours of local museums and historic sites.

The NTF was established by legislation passed in 1998 to promote the preservation and interpretation of resources associated with the Underground Railroad.

“We are humbled by the National Park Service decision to hold their annual Underground Railroad Conference on Hilton Head Island, SC, a community of unparalleled beauty and known as a tourism destination, but also, recognized for its historic and cultural tourism value. Furthermore, this year’s conference honors and recognizes historic Mitchelville, a significant untold story of American History, at the ‘dawn of freedom’ for Americans born under the bondage of slavery. Mitchelville in many cases served as the final destination of the underground railroad where men and women experienced their first taste of freedom”, according to Shirley Peterson, Chairman, Mitchelville Preservation Project.

For more information about the 2016 National Underground Railroad Conference go to www.nps.gov/ugr.

For more information about the National Underground Railroad Conference 2016 or Mitchelville go to mitchelvillepreservationproject.org or call 843-255-7301.