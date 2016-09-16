Follow Us!

Community News

New Brock Elementary School construction on time according to SCCPSS production Published on 16 June 2015

Category: Breaking News

Lou Phelps, Coastal Family Staff

June 16, 2016 – Last week, school officials and the construction companies and subcontractors building the new Otis J. Brock Elementary replacement facility project, held a ‘Topping-Out Ceremony’ to note that the project hit a major milestone. The construction is on pace for completion, and on track with its stated construction timelines.

Now that the building is nearly completed, construction and design professionals celebrated with a "Topping-Out Ceremony" to mark the school progress. School officials, board members, and construction leaders and workers toured the new facility and took note of the work being done.

The school will be two stories, and will include classrooms; a gymnasium; kitchen and cafeteria with a stage; media center with a computer lab; art room; music room; teacher workrooms and resource rooms. The building is designed to hold 650 students.

The Brock Project Team includes construction general contractor Elkins Construction in association with Brownstone. The design work was done by Hussey Gay Bell of Savannah.

The progress of the project is the responsibility of the Savannah-Chatham Public School System’s (SCCPSS) Capital Projects Dept.

SCCPSS’s Capital Projects Department

The work and timeline is overseen by SCCPSS’s Capital Projects team, whose goal is to direct, coordinate and review the District’s building and renovation programs in the areas of planning, design and construction.

School Board member Shawn Kachmar, District 4, chairs the School Board's Capital Improvement Committee, which also includes Irene Hines, District 5 and Ruby Jones, District 8.

With the development of funding for District schools from both State and alternative sources, including ESPLOST, the SCCPSS's Capital Projects department monitors the funding and coordinates the preparation and administration of budgetary materials and exercises administrative control over expenditures for construction and alterations of the schools.

Capital Projects also coordinates the evaluation of the policies and procedures related to facilities planning. Upon completion of site assessments, recommendations for improvements and changes are set forth. Capital Projects oversees the construction and renovations of all the District school facilities by utilizing a contracted design team of various architects, engineers and other consultants required to properly design the project and administer the construction.

The Capital Projects team also represents SCCPSS in meetings with contractors, local public agencies, community groups and others to interpret and explain school construction procedures, funding strategies, asset management procedures and building program regulations.