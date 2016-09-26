Follow Us!

Community News

Get your Greek On at Savannah’s 66th Annual Greek Festival production Published on 16 September 2016

PHOTO: Volunteers prepare dolmades for the October Greek Food Festival

Beth Eastham, CF Editor

September 16, 2016 - A Savannah tradition since 1950, the Annual Greek Festival, will be held Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 at the St. Paul’s Hellenic Center, 14 West Anderson St. 66th annual celebration will feature homemade Greek food, desserts, drinks, dancing and live music, along with a marketplace and church tours.

“There’s no experience required to get your Greek on,” said Tommy Danos, one of the 2016 Savannah Greek Festival chairs. “Our three-day event attracts thousands of visitors, who come out each year to enjoy the food, music, dancing and atmosphere of the Greek culture. Whether this is your 66th year or your first time here, we welcome you. This year we will also have a pre-festival offering of pick up lunches Tuesday and Wednesday 11 to 2 p.m. with online ordering.”

Hosted in St. Paul’s Hellenic Center at 14 West Anderson St., the festival hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Admission is free until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday with a requested $2 donation after 4 p.m. There is also a requested $2 donation all day Saturday. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Live Greek music will be provided all day, every day, by “Orkistra Mikrasiatiki” along with dancing and performances by various dance troupes. Festival attendees will also have an opportunity to learn about the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church and see the interior of one of Savannah’s most unique structures, St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, which is newly renovated and more beautiful than ever. Guided tours will be held throughout the three days of the festival.

For many, the highlight of the celebration is sampling a variety of homemade Greek dishes. Mouthwatering favorites include spanakopita (Spinach with feta cheese and herbs baked in layers of filo), Greek meatballs (a favorite for kids of all ages), gyros (sliced beef and lamb served on pita bread), and Greek salads. A delectable assortment of Greek pastries also tempt the eye and please the palate from diples (fried filo dough dipped in honey syrup) to kourabiedes (butter cookies topped with powdered sugar) and baklava, the traditional treat of pecans and spices baked in layers of filo.

Starting Monday, October 3, advance orders may be placed online for pick-up. Please order at savannahgreekfest.com or call 912-236-8256. For more information, visit savannahgreekfest.com.

MORE ABOUT SAVANNAH’S GREEK FESTIVAL

