Follow Us!

Tybee Post Theater Celebrates 1st year with Gala and a ‘Night of Buffet in our Tropical Paradise’ production Published on 28 September 2016

Coastal Family Staff Report

September 28, 2016 – The Tybee Post Theater will celebrate its first anniversary with a cocktail party and concert this Saturday night, Oct. 1.

“It’s the show you’ve been waiting for,” according to the theater’s Board of Directors, “a night of Buffett in our tropical paradise.”

The Tybee Post Theater will present the Sons of Sailors, one of the top Jimmy Buffett tribute bands live on stage “for a two-hour tour through Margaritaville,” in concert.

It’s the theater’s First Annual Membership Gala, and for the price of a VIP ticket, attendees can join members and civic leaders under the tent for a pre-show party that includes free drinks and hors d’oeurvres. “No cheeseburgers, but a lot of paradise,” they state. The dress is termed, “tropical formal.”

Tickets for the show are: $25 ($30 for premium seats) at the theater’s website at www.tybeeposttheater.org; VIP tickets for the show and pre-show party are $50. On the website, select seats and then use the drop down menu in your shopping basket to click the VIP price to attend the pre-performance party.

History of the Theater and the 1st Year Celebration

Located in the Fort Screven Historic District at the north end of Tybee Island, the ‘Post Theater’ was constructed in 1930 by the U.S. Army as a movie house for the soldiers stationed at the Fort.

Through the years, the Theater attracted such famous patrons as base commander Gen. George C. Marshall and his wife, future President Dwight Eisenhower and Savannah’s famed composer Johnny Mercer. Officers and their families had reserved seats on the three back rows.

The City of Savannah Beach, now Tybee Island, received the theater and land when the army declared the fort as surplus after World War II.

The theater was operated as the Beach Theater by the family that owned the Lucas Theatre in Savannah until the mid-1960s; it stood vacant for the next 30 years, changing hands several times, and suffering a devastating fire which destroyed the wooden stage and much of the roof. In 1999, a developer applied for a demolition permit.

Fortunately, the Tybee Historical Society realized the historical significance of the building and purchased it in 2001, saving it from destruction. That year, the Friends of the Tybee Theater (FOTT) was formed by a group of concerned Tybee citizens as a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration of this precious asset. Together they launched an extensive cultural assessment and planning process and in 2006, Friends of the Tybee Theater purchased the building from the Historical Society and embarked on a mission to reopen the Tybee Post Theater and give voice, once again, to this historic treasure.

And over the next 15 years, the non-profit organization worked tirelessly to raise the funds necessary to restore and reopen the Theater. SPLOST funding of $350,000 was used in 2008 to refurbish the walls, recondition the steel roof structure and install a new roof. Later that year, FOTT won a historic preservation grant to install new doors and windows. In 2012, with the help of a City of Tybee Island loan and the generous support of individuals, a foundation was created and plans were developed for final restoration of the auditorium. In 2015, the theater restoration was completed, with air conditioning, seats, a stage and an office upstairs. A Georgia Council of the Arts grant helped recreate the historic marquee and box office. And, finally, a commemorative engraved brick plaza and walkway was built to welcome the community back to this beloved historic landmark.

The Tybee Post Theater’s Leadership

Melissa Turner is the theater’s Executive Director. After a 30-year career in journalism/communications, the last 22 at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Melissa moved to Tybee full-time in 2009. Switching gears, she dove into Tybee's hospitality industry, working for Mermaid Cottages for four years, and then joined the Theater board of directors in 2013. She became its full-time executive director in January 2014 as the organization went into full restoration mode.

The current Board of Directors includes: Jim Kluttz, President; Keith Gay, Vice President; William Blakey, Secretary; Alfred Waite, Treasurer; Renee DeRossett, Teresa Dickey; J. Scott Garner; Charlene Grissom; Steve Johnson; Karen Penick; Daniel Turberville; Tony Vazquez; Virginia Ward; Alan Robertson; Maria Lancaster; Barry Weiner; and Cody Gay.