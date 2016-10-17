Follow Us!

Community News

Savannah-Chatham County Schools hosts ‘Lights On Afterschool Rally’ to feature Mayor and business leaders production Published on 17 October 2016

Category: Breaking News

October 17, 2016 - Hundreds of children, parents, business and community leaders will come together at 21st Century Community Learning Center’s Lights On Afterschool rally at Grayson Stadium this Weds. Oct. 19 to celebrate the achievements of afterschool students.

“This will draw attention to the need for more afterschool programs which serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised and at risk each weekday afternoon,” according to organizers, and is part of a gathering of more than 8,000 similar events across the nation emphasizing the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school.

Participants in the 21st Century Lights On Afterschool event will see Mayor Eddie DeLoach, school officials, business leaders, parents and students discuss the importance of afterschool programs.

Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool has been celebrated annually since 2000, and is currently the largest afterschool rally in the state of Georgia.

Recent data from America after 3PM shows a vast unmet demand for afterschool programs nationwide. In Georgia, nearly 1,000,000 children participate in an afterschool program, yet 650,000 more would be enrolled, if a program were available.

“More work needs to be done to meet the great need for afterschool programs that keep Georgia’s kids safe, and that inspire them to learn and help working families,” explains Aldric Dekle of 21st Century Community Learning Center Savannah.

“Lights On Afterschool celebrates the remarkable work being done by students who attend our afterschool programs,” states Dekle.

“It is a powerful reminder that afterschool programs offer a range of supports to children and families. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough afterschool programs, and too many kids are home alone in the afternoons or on the streets where they can be exposed to crime or other risks. We must open more programs and make sure lawmakers invest more in afterschool. I am personally committed to doing all I can to ensure that, in the very near future, every Savannah child who needs an afterschool program will have one.”

Lights On Afterschool is organized by the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality afterschool programs.

More information on the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool and America After 3PM is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.

21st Century Community Learning Centers supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children– particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. The program helps students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math, offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs, and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.

More information about the program can be found at www.21stcenturysavannah.com.