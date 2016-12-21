Follow Us!

Community News

Girls night out and Tybee's polar plunge production Published on 16 December 2016

Beth Eastham, Coastal Family Editor

December 16, 2016 – Girls night out and Tybee’s polar plunge

Girls Night Out, "Love Actually," Thurs, Dec. 22

It's one of the most romantic comedies of all time -- and it's got a Christmas theme! So, it's this month's pick for Girls Night Out. "Love Actually," starring that irresistably cute Hugh Grant, follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London.

Our monthly movie series for the ladies -- and guys with a heart -- promises to bring you the most endearing and enduring love stories, often with a little tragedy, to stir the emotions.

For your $10 ticket you get a complimentary glass of wine a pack of hankies. You bring the shoulders to cry on!

Thursday, Dec.. 22, 7 pm. Tickets, $10

The Tybee Polar Plunge returns to Tybee Island on Jan. 1, 2017!

Join thousands of brave souls and take the plunge into the brisk Atlantic Ocean at 12 noon on New Year's Day. It's a great way for the ENTIRE FAMILY to start off the New Year! Registration comes with a souvenir long-sleeve 2017 Tybee Polar Plunge T-shirt! Register now, avoid the long lines and be guaranteed the T-shirt size you want!

The fun kicks off with the legendary Gang of Goofs costume contest and parade on the Tybee island Pier and Pavilion! So gather up your gang of goofy friends and family, dream up your wackiest costumes and compete for great cash prizes!

Friday, Jan. 1, 10 a.m., $25 registration adults; $15 kids under 12

CLICK FOR TICKETS and a complete listing of events