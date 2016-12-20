Follow Us!

Community News

A Father filled Christmas presented by the Fatherhood Program production Published on 20 December 2015

Category: Breaking News

Beth Eastham, Coastal Family Editor

December 20, 2016 - A Father filled Christmas presented by the Fatherhood Program

Coastal Family Institute and Family Restoration Network worked to make children impacted by an incarcerated parent a fun holiday experience. Each Christmas C.F.I Inc host families (children of incarcerated persons) in an effort to provide a Christmas Program with a traditional holiday meal along with gifts and fun for these children. This year about 75 families were in attendance.

This year’s event hosted a number of inspirational speakers, actors, and storytellers. Master Storyteller Pat Gunn, State Representative Carl Gilliard and Santa Clause even made an appearance for the children. Each child was presented with at least 2 gifts each at the end of the night thanks to generous donations from the community and other sponsors

Sponsors this year included Rincon Chevrolet, Sam’s Club, Krispy Cream, Bakers Pride, Claxton Fruitcake Company, staff from Coastal and Smith Transitional Centers, and many local churches and private citizens.