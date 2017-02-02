Follow Us!

Community News

COMPLETE SCHEDULE for 28th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival “Focused on the Future – Acknowledging Echoes from the Past” is underway production Published on 01 February 2017

February 1, 2017 – One of the largest festival events for the City of Savannah is the annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival, held each year during Black History Month, in February. Certainly the list of events is the most extensive of ANY festival in our city!

The Festival’s events official began last week on Jan 28, with a Youth Leadership Session, “Continuing the Legacy of W.W. Law,” held at The Earl Shinholster Youth Leadership Institute at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

Today and Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, will be the presentation of “Douglass,” a two-man stage play dramatizing the impact of Frederick Douglass’ speeches on the abolition of American slavery. There is free admission, but reservations are required. Call: 912-358-8176. Presented by Quazar Performing Arts Ensemble. First Congregational Church, 421 Habersham St.

All month long, Feb 1-28, the Live Oak Public Libraries will be celebrating Black History Month. Go to www.liveoakpl.org for full schedule of events and branch locations. Today, Feb 1, 5:30– 7:30 pm, will be a Community Dance Workshop and Master Class by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble**, from Denver, CO. CALL: 912-358-4309 for Reservations and Location.

Here is the most recent list of events for February:

Feb 2, 11 a.m. - 16th Annual School Day Extravaganza featuring the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble**, for students grades 4–9. Reservations required. Public schools call: 912-395-5530; Home-schooled & private schools call: 912-354-2657. Curriculum Guide at www.savannahblackheritagefestival.com. Presented in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank Feb 2, 6 p.m. 16th Annual New Beginning Art Exhibit Opening & Reception Sponsored by Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Inc. Feb 2-28. Gallery S.P.A.C.E., 9 West Henry St. Exhibit moves to Savannah - Hilton Head International Airport, March 6-31,

Feb 2. 6:30 p.m. Public Conversation with Cleo Parker Robinson**, founder, artistic director and choreographer of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble**.Pre-curser to February 3 dance performance. First Congregational Church, 421 Habersham St.

Feb 3, 7:30 p.m. - The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble**. Free admission. Open Seating. FREE TICKETS WILL NOT BE DISTRIBUTED AND ARE NOT REQUIRED. For info : 912-358-4309, or www.savannahblackheritagefestival.com, . Presentation of 2017 Honorees : Dr. Priscilla Thomas, Van Johnson, Chef Joe Randall, Dr. Ja JaHannas (Posthumously). Presented in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank. Savannah Civic Center, Johnny Mercer Theater, 301 Oglethorpe Ave.

Presentation of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Feb 4—Feb 8, 12 noon until 5 p.m. Daily. Famous Blacks in Wax National Museum Traveling Exhibit **. Free admission. Call 912-335-8868 or go to savannahblkheritagetours.com to arrange Group Tours. **Generously supported by Southwest Airlines, the Official Sponsor of the National Great Blacks in Wax Traveling Museum and Sponsored in Part by the Arts Ashore Legacy Fund c/o The Savannah Community Foundation, Inc., and the King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation. Beach Institute African American Cultural Center. 502 East Harris St.

Feb 4, 1 p.m. Memorial Wreath-laying (Simultaneously). African-American Monument , Haitian Monument , War II & Viet Nam Memorials, and. Presented in part by Lester’s Florist. Rousakis Plaza, River Street; Franklin Square; and Emmet Park.

Feb 4, 10 a.m. Echoes Walk I. Tour Beach Institute Historic District’s landmarks significant to African American history with Johnnie Brown & The Freedom Trail Tour. Get “Fitbit” points with “Walk Georgia.” Walk ends at Beach Institute with Famous Blacks in Wax Exhibit. Presented in part by AT&T and “Walk Georgia,” University of Georgia Extension Chatham County. Walking tour; limited number. For Gathering site & Reservations, Call 912-398-2785.

Feb 5, 3 p.m. Formal Opening Reception for 2 Exhibitions – I. Famous Blacks in Wax National Museum Traveling Exhibition** 2. The 11 African American-born Presidents in World History Exhibition by Dr. David Smith, Jr. Beach Institute African American Cultural Center, 502 East Harris St.

Feb 5, 3 p.m. “Songs of the Soul: An Exploration of Songs by African American Composers,” featuring Christopher C. Jordon, baritone. First Presbyterian Church of Savannah, 520 Washington Ave.

Feb 9, 6:30 p.m. W. W. Law Lecture featuring Julieanna Richardson, Founder and Executive Director of The HistoryMakers, the nation’s largest African American video oral history collection, housed in the Library of Congress. Presented in part by The Telfair Museums. Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.

Feb 11, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. GRAND FESTIVAL DAY held at Savannah Civic Center, 301 Oglethorpe Ave. An array of family-oriented activities ending with a star-studded concert. At 8:30 a.m: WALK GEORGIA. Health walk to promote a healthy Georgia. Check-in, Registration, Warm-up and Walk begins at the Civic Center. Sponsored by “Walk Georgia,” University of Georgia Extension Chatham County and. WellCare of SE Georgia. Pre-Registration Encouraged. Call : 912-652-7981, or go to www.ugaextension.com/chatham. Also that day:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Annual Adult Health Fair. Screenings, exercise demonstrations, line-dancing and more. Sponsored by WellCare of Georgia, St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems and Chatham County Health Dept. 1st Floor Lobby

12 – 1 p.m. 6th Annual Youth Health Exercise Program ( 1 Session Only) . “Help Your Body Get Its Move On.” Presented by St. Joseph’s /Candler Health Systems and COPE (Childhood Obesity and Prevention Education).Ballroom, 3rd Floor

1:00 – 6 p.m. (Continuous showings)

Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels. Mason Room – 1st Floor

Documentary Mini-Theatre. African American documentaries. 2nd Floor

YOUTH PROGRAMS:

1 – 2 p.m. Savannah Stars with Magic Marc. Performances by Savannah Y.E.S. Stars; Puppet Show and Magic Show. 2nd Floor

1 – 3:45 p.m. CRAFTS VILLAGE (2nd Floor Lobby ) ~~ 8 CRAFTS ~~ LIMITED ENROLLMENT.

May include Doll-making, Mask-making, Jewelry-making, Drum-making, Culinary Arts, Basket-making, Flower-making, Wallet Crafts.

INDIVIDUAL & GROUP RESERVATIONS REQUIRED FOR EACH CRAFTS SESSION! 25-person LIMIT per Class. Call : 912-358-3370 or Go to savannahblkheritagetours.com 1 – 2:15 p.m. Crafts Village (Session 1)

2:30 – 3:45 p.m. Crafts Village (Session 2)

1 -2:30 p.m. Local Authors Corner. Self-published local authors discuss challenges/successes with writing, publishing and marketing book sales. 2nd Floor.

1 – 2:30 p.m. Care for That Hair – Naturally! 2nd Floor Area. Presented by The Nappy Hutt

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Carver State Bank’s 90th Anniversary. Celebrate an African American institution and the oldest locally owned and operated commercial bank in Savannah. Presentation and Reception. Civic Center Ballroom – 3rd Floor

3:30 p.m. Grand Festival Day Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony launches local performances with host, Magic Marc. M. L. King, Jr. Arena

4 p.m. Annual Youth Talent Extravaganza. Featuring local youth talent, & Young Authors from the DEEP Center, Antwan Smalls and Life Worthy, & the “Line Dancing Seniors.” Sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Savannah Alumnae Chapter

6 – 9 p.m. Live concert begins featuring Winners of Y.E.S. Talent Showcase; introducing Aspen Martin; and Headline performances by BRICK and “112”

Feb 12, 3 p.m. “The 11 African American-born Presidents in World History – Sharing the Research.” A talk by Dr. David Smith, Ph.D., MBA, historian and scholar. Beach Institute African American Cultural Center, 502 East Harris St.

Feb 12, 5 p.m. Annual Gospel Concert. Featuring Zacardi Cortez, preceded by “A Tribute to Savannah Quartets – Past and Present.” Opening performances by the SSU

Wesleyan and ASU Gospel choirs. First African Baptist Church, 23 Montgomery St. Presented in part by LifeLink of Georgia and First African Baptist Church.

Feb 13 -17

Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre –Closed presentations in Savannah- Chatham County Schools. Dramatic productions include “The Greatest: Sports Heroes A to Z; Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies; and Meet Dr. King” Presented in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power, AmeriGroup, and the Mary Lane Morrison Foundation.

Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre – Public presentations. Presented in part by Georgia Power, Gulfstream, AmeriGroup andThe Mary Lane Morrison Foundation.

Feb 13, 6:30 p.m. “Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies.”

First African Baptist Church of East Savannah, 402 Treat Ave.

Feb 16 5 p.m. “Meet Dr. King.” Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410 Richards St.

Feb 17, 4 p.m. “The Greatest: Sports Heroes A to Z.” Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, 510 East Charlton St.

Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the Late Ben Tucker. Featuring local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists. Presented in part by the Jewish Educational Alliance and Seacrest Partners. Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.

Feb 16, Documentary “Wilmington on Fire.” Full-length documentary on the 1898 Coup/Massacre in Wilmington, NC. Director/Producer Christopher Everett will introduce the documentary and facilitate a panel discussion and Q & A.

11 a.m. showing. Savannah State University, Jordan Hall, Torian Auditorium. Presented by SSU Center for Leadership Lecture Series & SSU’s Way Of Real Discovery (W.O.R.D.)

6:30 p.m. showing. Armstrong State University. Solms Hall, 110.

Reception to follow. Presented by ASU Office of MultiCultural Affairs

Feb 18, 10 a.m. Echoes Walk, II. Tour Historic Savannah’s landmarks significant to Urban Slavery and the Civil Rights Movement with Vaughnette Goode-Walker and Footprints of Savannah Walking Tours. Get “Fitbit” points with “Walk Georgia.” Walking tour; Limited number. Presented in part by AT&T and “Walk Georgia,” University of Georgia Extension Chatham County. For Gathering site & Reservations - Call 912- 695-3872

Feb 18, 1 p.m. Bright Star Children’s Touring Theatre presents “Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies. First Bryan Baptist Church, 575 West Bryan St. Presented in part by Georgia Power, Gulfstream, AmeriGroup andThe Mary Lane Morrison Foundation.

Feb 19, 3 p.m., “A Recital of Spirituals and Art Songs.” Featuring the Savannah State University Voice Program. Butler Presbyterian Church, 603 Victory Dr. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Liberal Arts, Visual and Performing Arts Program.

Feb 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Black Women Empowerment Day. Featuring Black-owned businesses, Natural Hair care & styles demonstrations (12 noon), and entertainment. Armstrong State University Student Union, Savannah Ballroom. Presented by ASU Student African American Sisterhood.

Feb 21, - Keith L. Brown “Mr. I’m Possible” -- Motivating Youth Entrepreneurial Instincts. CLOSED Sessions for High School Students. Sponsored in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power and The Mary Lane Morrison Foundation.

Feb. 21, 6 p.m. Reception for Exhibition, "Freedom Isn't Always Beautiful" by Hank Willis Thomas. A deFINE ART event presented by SCAD Museum of Art. Open to the public. Walter O. Evans Center for African American Studies, SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd. www.scadmoa.org.

Feb 21 6 p.m. A Call to Community: “Commit to Restoring the Family, the Village & Building Legacy.” Presented by Motivational Guru, Keith Brown “Mr. I’m Possible.” Open to the Public. West Broad Street YMCA, 1110 May St. Sponsored in part by Gulfstream, Georgia Power, The Mary Lane Morrison Foundation and SSU Center for Leadership Lecture Series. Feb. 22, 2p.m. Jacob and Gwendolyn Knight Lawrence Lecture by Hank Willis Thomas. A deFINE ART event presented by SCAD Museum of Art. Open to the public. SCAD Museum of Art Theater, 601 Turner Blvd. www.scadmoa.org.

Feb 22, 6 p.m., “EVERY DAY IS YOUR DAY.” Presented by Motivational Guru, Keith L. Brown “Mr. I’m Possible.” Savannah State University, Jordan Hall, Torian Auditorium. Presented in part by SSU Center for Leadership Lecture Series, Gulfstream, and The Mary Lane Morrison Foundation.

Feb 22, 8 p.m., SSU Players by the Sea presents “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe. Reservations required for this one-night free performance. Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Savannah State University, Kennedy Fine Arts Bldg.

More information on the Festival and the volunteers which make it possible can be found at www.savannahblackheritagefestival.com