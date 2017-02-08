Follow Us!

Community News
production Published on 08 February 2017
Category: Breaking News
Beth Eastham, Coastal Family Editor
February 8, 2017 - Last week, there was the public release of the listing for the sale of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club building at 510 E. Charlton St., Savannah. With that news, there was some concern for the organization abandoning its mission in serving the youth of downtown Savannah. Being sensitive to those concerns and being prudent and transparent in its intent, at this time, the Board has taken the building off of the market; and, will convene a Town Hall Meeting on February 23rd at 7 PM at the 510 E. Charlton St. facility. The public is invited to attend and participate, as well as discussing how we may serve more of Savannah’s children, especially those that need us most. For more information on the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club please visit www.bgcsavannah.org .
